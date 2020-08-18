Michael Wayne Richard, Sr.



Michael was born in Houston, TX. on August 13, 1955 to Mr. Leroy J. Richard and the late Mary Catherine Martel Richard.



He was called home to be with his Lord on August 12, 2020. Michael was hospitalized at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, LA. and died of complications caused by COVID-19 virus.



Michael was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church.



He attended Opelousas Senior High School and afterwards attended the Job Corps in San Marcos, TX. where he trained to be an operator.



Michael was married to Gloria Faye Richard and out of that union they had one son, Michael Richard, Jr. Michael was also the father of two beautiful daughters Nichole (Niki) Richard and Ashley Butler. One stepson, Donald Ray Garrett, Sr. and one stepdaughter, LaTosha Denise Williams (Christopher).



He loved to cook and enjoyed family gatherings. He was always the life of the party and had a smile that touched every heart he encountered.



Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Richard, maternal grandmother Cora Donatto Martel, grandfather, James Martel, paternal grandfather Morman Richard, Sr., grandmother Hilda Richard and brother-in-law David L. Jones.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories three children: Michael, Jr. of Alexandria, LA, Nichole (Niki) of Alexandria, LA and Ashely of Humble, TX, his loving father Leroy J. Richard of Opelousas, LA, one brother, James Richard of Opelousas, LA, two sisters Pauline Jones of Richmond, VA, Cynthia Prejean (Wilbert) of Washington, LA. Four nephews: Gary Gaston, Christopher (Elly) Jones, Eric (Pascale) Jones and Javante' Richard.



He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Cedric, Ciara, Cyasia, Traylin Richard and Kaven Orvill, and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-nephew, 2 great-nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.



