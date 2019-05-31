|
|
Mikchel Aucoin
Opelousas - Opelousas- A Memorial Service will be held for, Mikchel Wayne Aucoin, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Episcopal Church of Epiphany in Opelousas.
Mikchel, age 55, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas.
Mikchel was an avid LSU Baseball fan, he also loved fishing, kayaking and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Faith Leger Aucoin of Opelousas, his son, Benjamin Aucoin and his wife, Lillie of Decatur, Texas, step son, Matthew Richard of Lawtell, daughter, Amanda Aucoin of Wichita Falls, Texas, step daughter, Krystal Richard and her husband, Kevin of Opelousas, brothers, Randy Aucoin and his wife, Belinda of Scott, and Ray Aucoin and his wife, Simone of Opelousas, five grandchildren, Parker Aucoin, Eleanor Aucoin, Camrin Richard, Connor Richard, and Isabelle Richard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Burke and Barbara Aucoin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Episcopal Church of Epiphany in Opelousas from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Patrick F. Taylor in New Orleans, 2609 River Road, New Orleans LA. 70121
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from May 31 to June 1, 2019