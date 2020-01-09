|
|
In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved
Mildred Kirtmon Brown
December 3, 1955 - January 9, 2018
2nd Anniversary
-----
Sadly missed and always remembered by
your loving family.
-----
"God called your name so softly, that only
you could hear;
And no one heard the footsteps, of angels drawing near.
The golden gates stood open, God saw you needed rest;
His garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best."
-----
None of us lives to himself and none of us
dies to himself.
If we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord,
So then whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
Romans 14:7-8
Published in the Daily World on Jan. 9, 2020