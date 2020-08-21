1/1
Mildred Woods
1943 - 2020
Mildred Woods

Opelousas - Graveside services were held at 10:30 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas, LA, for Mrs. Mildred Guidry Woods, 76, who entered eternal rest, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System.

Mildred was a breath of fresh air. She was the first born of 14 children. She was a hard worker. She retired after working over 30 plus years at Doctor's Hospital. She lived life to the fullest. She was a devoted member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. You can always find her at the Zydeco Festivals, Extravaganzas and etc.

Mrs. Woods is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mr. Peter Woods of Opelousas, LA; two brothers, Gerald Guidry and Paul Guidry both of Church Point, LA; seven sisters, Theresa Jacobs of Crowley, LA, Carol Bellard, Gertie Guidry, Debra Thomas all of Church Point, LA, Geraldine Rogers of Beaumont, TX, Marjorie Guidry of Lafayette, LA and Florence Guidry of Youngsville, LA; and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by her parents, Lennis Guidry & Florence Guillory Guidry and her siblings.

Share words of comfort with the Woods family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.






Published in Daily World from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
