Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Mona St. Cyr Faul Obituary
Mona St. Cyr Faul

Opelousas - Opelousas - Funeral services for Mona St. Cyr Faul will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 PM prior to the service. Burial to be determined. Mrs. Faul, age 73, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Mona enjoyed cooking, online shopping, flowers and taking care of her cats and kittens. She also was a wonderful seamstress. She made school uniforms for many years. Mona will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Joel Faul; her son, John Daniel Bordelon; her daughter, Christine Lafleur and husband, Brian Martin; her step-daughter, Julie Faul and her sister, Barbara Doucet. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brandon Lafleur and wife, Brittany, Joseph Noel and one great-grandchild, Adrienne Shea Lafleur. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Wilfred St. Cyr and Vivian Estelle Durio and her son, James Mitchell Bordelon. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 17, 2019
