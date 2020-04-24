|
|
Murris Gorley
Eunice - -It is with heavy hearts that the children of Murris Vidrine Gorley announce her passingon Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home at the age of 81. A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.
Murris and her late husband, Troy, were co-owners of the Eunice Food Mart. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, especially to her three sons, John Ricky Gorley and wife, Gwen, of Kingwood, TX; Randy Gorley and wife, Nancy, of Pensacola, FL.; and Marcus Gorley of Eunice; two sisters, Shirley Olivier and husband, Sam, of Eunice; and Barbara Brignac and husband, Norman, of Jeanerette; six grandchildren, Shellie Gorley Hallum, Kristen Gorley Kean, Brandon Gorley, Troy Gorley, Kyle Gorley, and Tyler Gorley; eight great-grandchildren: Adelyn Miller, Alexander Hallum, Liam Hallum, Reese Kean, Nicholas Gorley, James Gorley, William Gorley, and Waylon Gorley; as well as extended family and friends.
Murris is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Gorley; grandson, Jeremy Gorley; and siblings, Dorothy Thibodeaux, Alvin Vidrine, Betty Doucet, Wilma McMillan, James Vidrine, Wanda Thibodeaux, Gerald Vidrine, and Bobby Vidrine.
Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020