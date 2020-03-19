Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Thibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Joseph Thibodeaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Joseph Thibodeaux Obituary
Nelson Joseph Thibodeaux

Beaumont - A Graveside Service will be held for Nelson Thibodeaux at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Park in Beaumont, TX. Fr. Anthony Paulose will conduct the service.

Mr. Thibodeaux, age 82, a native of Beaumont, TX and resident of Lawtell, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home.

Mr. Thibodeaux moved back home to Lawtell after his wife's passing in 2015 to be closer to his brother and sister-in-law that he loved dearly. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Mallet. He lived in Beaumont, TX for 58 years where he worked as a custodian for the Beaumont Independent School District. Mr. Thibodeaux will be remembered as a man of few words but who had a huge heart. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his brother, Goldman Thibodeaux and wife, Theresa of Lawtell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Ledet Thibodeaux; parents, Anatole Thibodeaux, Sr. and Josephine Carriere Thibodeaux; 4 sisters, Ora Thibodeaux, Helen Hanchey, Beatrice Durreseau and Mary McCarter; 6 brothers, Anatole Thibodeaux, Jr., Winston Thibodeaux, Howard Thibodeaux, Warren Thibodeaux, Archie Thibodeaux, and Anthony Thibodeaux.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Eunice Manor and his neighbor and friend, Anthony for all the love and care they showed him.

Condolences may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sibille Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -