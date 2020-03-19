|
|
Nelson Joseph Thibodeaux
Beaumont - A Graveside Service will be held for Nelson Thibodeaux at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Park in Beaumont, TX. Fr. Anthony Paulose will conduct the service.
Mr. Thibodeaux, age 82, a native of Beaumont, TX and resident of Lawtell, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home.
Mr. Thibodeaux moved back home to Lawtell after his wife's passing in 2015 to be closer to his brother and sister-in-law that he loved dearly. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Mallet. He lived in Beaumont, TX for 58 years where he worked as a custodian for the Beaumont Independent School District. Mr. Thibodeaux will be remembered as a man of few words but who had a huge heart. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his brother, Goldman Thibodeaux and wife, Theresa of Lawtell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Ledet Thibodeaux; parents, Anatole Thibodeaux, Sr. and Josephine Carriere Thibodeaux; 4 sisters, Ora Thibodeaux, Helen Hanchey, Beatrice Durreseau and Mary McCarter; 6 brothers, Anatole Thibodeaux, Jr., Winston Thibodeaux, Howard Thibodeaux, Warren Thibodeaux, Archie Thibodeaux, and Anthony Thibodeaux.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Eunice Manor and his neighbor and friend, Anthony for all the love and care they showed him.
Condolences may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020