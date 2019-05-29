|
|
Mr. Nolton "Horse" Semien
LAWTELL - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell, LA for Mr. Nolton "Horse" Semien, 79, who passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Oaklane Nursing Home in Eunice, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Father Borgia Aubespin, Pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, will be officiating the funeral mass. Mr. Semien was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He was a musician for 55 years.
Mr. Semien's memories are being cherished by: his wife of 57 years, Mary Elnora Semien of Lawtell, LA; two sons, John (Charlene Brown) Semien and Mark (Britney) Semien, both of Lawtell, LA; one daughter, Daphne (Darren Jackson) Semien of Lawtell, LA; one brother, Joseph Semien of Lafayette, LA; four sisters, Joyce Semien, Mary Semien, Willie Mae Richard and Wilda Semien, all of Lawtell, LA; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Wilda Semien and his sister, Ruby Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 29, 2019