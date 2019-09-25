|
Ms. Olivia Pickney
PORT BARRE - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 403 N. Saizon St., Port Barre, LA for Ms. Olivia Pickney, 65, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Rev. Clint Trahan, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will officiate the funeral mass.
Ms. Pickney leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Kevin Pickney and Sidney Clark, Jr., both of Port Barre, LA; two daughters, Pauline Clark and Saraphia Mallet, both of Port Barre, LA; three brothers, Willie (Sedonia) Pickney of Opelousas, LA, Dennis Andrus and Joseph E. Pickney, both of Port Barre, LA; five sisters, Priscilla Castille, Lillian Charles and Dianna Smith, all of Port Barre, LA, Rose Brown and Paula Bernard (Charles), both of Opelousas, LA; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Amos Pickney, Jr. and Hazel Brown Pickney; one brother, Martin Pickney; and two sisters, Joyce P. Kempt and Mary Pickney.
Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2018 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 25, 2019