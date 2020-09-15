Otis Wayne Reed ("Wayne")
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Otis Wayne Reed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas with arrival at 10:30 a.m. and the Eulogy being read at 10:45 a.m. The Very Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Otis Wayne Reed ("Wayne"), age 74, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully at his home on September 14, 2020. Wayne was born in Church Point, Louisiana on January 22, 1946. He was the son of Myrtle Labbe' Reed and Otis J. Reed. He attended the Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC) where he was Captain of the football team, and graduated in 1963 as Salutatorian. He thereafter attended Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. In 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, the late Barbara Ledoux Reed. Wayne proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and earned the rank of Sergeant. After an honorable discharge, Wayne worked in Houston for several years as a steel building design and sales representative for American Steel Building Company. Wayne and Barbara and their daughters later returned to Opelousas where Wayne would own and operate Reed Building Systems for nearly 30 years while also selling metal buildings as a regional sales representative for Schulte Building Systems of Hockley, Texas. Wayne retired from Reed Building Systems in 2003, and from Schulte in 2012. Wayne was a longtime active member of the Rotary Sunrise Club of Opelousas, previously serving as President and Duathlon Chair. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, serving as usher and most recently as a member of the Knights of the Columbus. Wayne was best known for his welcoming smile and willingness to help others. A brilliant engineer, although retired, Wayne never stopped working - always finding projects to handle either at home or for others. Any time someone needed something built, designed, or repaired, Wayne was the one to call and his response would always be, "Oh, that's easy." Most recently, he and his beloved wife, Vickie, enjoyed refurbishing and repurposing furniture for resale. Wayne was a 45 year champion on the racquetball court, and could always be found at the health club on Tuesdays and Saturdays beating hopeful challengers on the court with a huge smile. Wayne was an avid fisherman and huntsman, and a devoted LSU football fan. Sometimes he just enjoyed being in his boat on the water, even though the fish didn't even nibble. His grandchildren's best memories of him are the times that they went fishing together. He loved working on his deer lease, and in fact spent his last evening at home designing and drafting a new deer stand to replace the old one that was damaged by Hurricane Laura. Wayne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Wayne is survived by his loving and devoted wife of twelve years, Veronica Leger Reed; sister, Dianne Reed of Lafayette; daughter, Lia Reed Duplechain and husband, Garett of Opelousas; daughter, Erin Reed Monica and husband, Joey of Lafayette; stepdaughter, Lacey Lefort Miceli and husband, Sal of Mandeville; stepson, D.J. Lefort of Ruston; grandchildren Elizabeth Duplechain, Ann Marie Duplechain, Tripp Monica, Avery Monica, Joe Miceli, Taylor Callais, Grace Miceli, and Dominic Miceli; a great-granddaughter Evangeline Miceli; a great-grandson Oliver Callais; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis J. Reed and Myrtle Labbe' Reed, and his first wife, Barbara Ledoux Reed. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in Mr. Wayne's memory to: Hurricane Relief Collection for St. Martin de Porres Church, Lake Charles, LA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will reopen on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.