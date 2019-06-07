|
|
Patricia Ann Briggs
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Patricia Ann Briggs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church. The Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held in the St. Landry Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM by Deacon Dwayne Joubert. Patricia, age 59, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Patricia loved eating out at restaurants and loved being around her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brothers, Francis Briggs; David Briggs and wife, Helen; her sister, Susan Sandoz Briggs Dupont and husband, Mark and her niece, Amy Kennedy and husband, Alex. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Earl Briggs and Mildred Sandoz Briggs. The family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and all her caregivers for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's name to Hospice of Acadiana or . Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on June 7, 2019