Paul Spell
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paul Oran Spell at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Msgr. Keith De Rouen will celebrate the mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.
Paul, age 85, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
He is survived by sons, Patrick Spell and wife, Donna of Sunset and Bryan K. Spell of Opelousas; brother, James Spell and wife, Vienna of Scott; sister, Delores Pitt of Scott; 2 grandchildren, Kylie Stelly and husband, Brett and Blake Oran Spell both of Sunset; 4 great-grandchildren, Austin Spell, Ana Spell, Addisyn Stelly, Chloe Stelly; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Eulalie LeBlanc Spell; his wife, Thelma Spell; sister Gwendolyn Veazey; grandchildren, Lacey Spell and Randall Spell.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Jerome Collins at 7:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Bart Spell, Patrick Spell, Blake Spell, James Spell, Paul Neil Pitt, Brett Stelly, Bryan Spell; and honorary pallbearer, Lonnie Spell.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019