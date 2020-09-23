Ralph Joseph Gonsoulin



New Iberia - Ralph Joseph Gonsoulin, born in New Iberia, LA, died at the age of 51 on Wed. Sept. 16th, 2020 after enduring his 17th marathon. This marathon was unlike any other he had run before. Instead of 26 miles it would take 26 months to complete. His eternal optimism and drive to be a "Finisher" inspired his family, friends, and coworkers as he raced against his most fierce competitor, HNSCC cancer.



Hope, his wife of 29 yrs., their 5 children: Rome (Ryan Kinler), Christian (Daniela Chiriboga), Sophie (Ryan Doss) Abigail (Anthony Barberan) and Arabella were awed by his unwillingness to accept cancer as his equal, as well as his drive to continue in his career with ExxonMobil as a Project Management Advisor throughout the course of his treatment. Ralph grew up amongst four siblings, Patti, Kent (Courtney), Leah (Greg Johnson), and Maria (Chris Armstrong). Their respect and love for one another has never wavered. Additionally, Ralph is survived by his parents, Harvey and Loretta (Hebert) Gonsoulin who continue to be role models of faith and loyalty. Ralph's only regret in dying was that he wouldn't be able to mentor his two grandsons, Milo and Enzo.



He lived a life of obedience and unselfishness. As a child, his family recalls that the worst thing Ralph ever did was write, in micro print on the school's bathroom wall, "Ralph Was Here." Since he was the only student named Ralph in the school, this certainly made for more than one joke at his expense during family gatherings. He truly had very few shortcomings. Ralph would have considered his own faults to be gumbo-gluttony and an insatiable sweet tooth. After graduating salutatorian in 1987 from Opelousas Catholic, he went on to develop in leadership roles as a student at LSU, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering, 1991 and MBA, 2000. Post-graduation, Ralph generously volunteered for numerous non-profits, including United Way.



He left an indelible mark on the Rotary Youth Exchange program; emulating the motto, "Service Above Self." When Ralph committed himself to any role, task, or relationship there was rarely a person who wasn't inspired by the fact that "Ralph Was Here." Services will be held in both TX and LA.



Funeral Mass, Sept. 30th, 11am, St. Anthony of Padua, The Woodlands TX., Visitation 9am-11am and Memorial Mass 11am Oct. 3rd. St. Peter's Church, New Iberia, LA. Inurnment immediately following, Holy Family Cemetery, New Iberia, LA. Masks required.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Willowbrook Rotary Club's Rotary Youth Exchange program.









