Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:45 PM
New Pilgrim Baptist Church
132 Guidry Rd.
Palmetto, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Pilgrim Baptist Church
132 Guidry Rd.
Palmetto, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Tyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Tyler Obituary
Mr. Randall Tyler

PALMETTO - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 132 Guidry Rd., Palmetto, LA for Mr. Randall Tyler, 61, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence in Palmetto, LA. Interment will be in New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Palmetto, LA.

Pastor Darrell Sampson will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Tyler leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Joe Ann Tyler of Palmetto, LA; two sons, Trayvis Tyler (Lauri) of Prairieville, LA and Tevin Tyler of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Louise Tyler and Tassa T. Charles, both of Palmetto, LA; one niece, Shawndrea Ardoin of Opelousas, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Tyler was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine and Lillie Beatrice Flood Tyler.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at New Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now