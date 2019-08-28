|
|
Mr. Randall Tyler
PALMETTO - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 132 Guidry Rd., Palmetto, LA for Mr. Randall Tyler, 61, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence in Palmetto, LA. Interment will be in New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Palmetto, LA.
Pastor Darrell Sampson will be officiating the funeral service.
Mr. Tyler leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Joe Ann Tyler of Palmetto, LA; two sons, Trayvis Tyler (Lauri) of Prairieville, LA and Tevin Tyler of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Louise Tyler and Tassa T. Charles, both of Palmetto, LA; one niece, Shawndrea Ardoin of Opelousas, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mr. Tyler was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine and Lillie Beatrice Flood Tyler.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at New Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 28, 2019