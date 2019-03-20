|
Raphael Paul Fontenot
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial for Raphael Paul Fontenot will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. Reverend Gregory Simien will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 10:45 a.m. by Deacon Tom Lindsey prior to Mass. Readers will be Sophia Fontenot and Mallory Fitzsimmons and the gift bearers will be his great-grandchildren. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.
Mr. Fontenot, age 87, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from the LA Department of Transportation and Development where he worked as a Road Project Manager. He was a U. S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.
Raphael was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for many years. He enjoyed going to his Wednesday night suppers and playing Bourre' with his friends, barbecuing for his family on Sundays, watching the Saints, listening to French Music, gardening, and woodworking. He cherished his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Fontenot Womack and husband, Ralph, of Opelousas; his sons, Bryan K. Fontenot and wife, Joni, of Lafayette; and David B. Fontenot of Lafayette. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mallory Womack Fitzsimmons and husband, Dan, of Dallas, TX; Sydni Womack Smith and husband, Michael, of Lafayette, LA; Corgan Womack of Opelousas, LA; Andre Fontenot of Lafayette, LA; Sophie Fontenot of Lafayette, LA and Grant Fontenot of Lafayette, LA and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Gayle Hidalgo Fontenot; his parents, Ulysses Fontenot and Lucreasy Fontenot; his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Fontenot; two brothers, Ulysses Fontenot, Jr., and John Gerald Fontenot; and four sisters, Hazel Sloane, Verna Macip, Willie Mae Soileau, and Nora Dell Guillory.
Pallbearers will be Corgan Womack, Grant Fontenot, Andre Fontenot, Michael Smith, Dan Fitzsimmons and Carl Fontenot.
The family would like to give special thanks to his wonderful caregivers.
