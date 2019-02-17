|
Raymond Richard
Opelousas - Mr. Raymond Richard, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana and a resident of Houston, Texas; went home to Glory on Friday, February 1, 2019 at The Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Opelousas Life Church (146 Anointing Drive- Highway 182, Opelousas, La.) from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and Funeral Service also at Opelousas Life Church, Saturday 11:00 A.M. The Interment will take place in the Belleviue Memorial Park Cemetery, 4833 Highway 182 -Opelousas, La.
Mr. Richard, is survived by his Loving Wife: Ida N. Otis Richard, of Houston, Texas; (2) Daughters: Andrea ( Husband, Richard) Theodore, and Crystal Y. Richard, both of Houston, Texas: a future Son-in-law: Cobie Moody of Houston, Texas; (1) Grandchild. (1) Brother: Daniel Richard of Opelousas, La. (4) Sisters: Linda (Husband, Thomas, V) Lewis of Houston, Texas; Barbara Richard and Mary Helen (Husband, Rev. Harold) Milton, both of Opelousas, La.; and Alice (Husband, Nathaniel) Thomas, of Mamou, La. (1) God Child: Kimberly Sylvester. He was preceded in death by his parents, (6) Brothers, (2) Sisters, (2) Step-Brothers. (6) Uncles, (5) Aunts.
Officiating Minister: Rev James F. Otis.
The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 17, 2019