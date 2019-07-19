Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Renell Taylor Obituary
Renell Taylor

Opelousas - Mrs. Renell Taylor

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA, for Mrs. Renell Taylor, 82, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home.

Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA. Rev. Willie Maynard, Jr. will officiate the service.

Renell was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Paul Baptist Church, active in several church ministries. Mrs. Taylor was an educator in the St. Landry Parish School System, having taught and nurtured numerous young minds for 42 plus years in the system.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Sammy Taylor of Houston, TX; a son, Gregory Leonard Taylor (Kayla) of Houston, TX; a brother, Raymond Lavine (Wanda) of Houston, TX; a sister, Laura L. White of Opelousas, LA; grandchildren: Ebony, Renelle, Johnathan, and Steven and great grandchildren, Cameron and Kennedi, as well as, a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ola Lavine; siblings, Herman Lavine, Herbert Lavine, Kerry Lavine and Ervin Lavine; two nieces, Cise' Lavine and Shelia D. Mason.

Visiting hours will be observed from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Share words of comfort with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on July 19, 2019
