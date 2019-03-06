|
Riley Adam Doucet
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Riley Adam Doucet at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA. Monsignor Russell Harrington will Celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park. Mr. Doucet, age 73, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Riley worked as a floor installer all of his life. He enjoyed working with wood and made beautiful swings and gliders for friends and family. He was an outdoorsman but mostly loved rabbit hunting. He also loved helping people and making new friends. Riley really enjoyed dancing, playing his guitar and his accordion. Riley will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Georgette Thibodeaux Doucet; his daughters, Laura Doucet Sankus and husband, Steve; Paula Doucet Nelams and husband, Scott; Anne Doucet Matt and husband, David and his two grandchildren, Hunter Matt and Elliot Sankus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Doucet and Theresa Janice Doucet; his baby brother, Adam Doucet and his infant daughter, Monique Marie Doucet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas and will reopen on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM. A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 6, 2019