Services
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton Obituary
Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton

Opelousas - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, for Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of rosary at 12:30 PM. The Very Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will conduct the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Mrs. Shelton, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Rita attended and graduated from AIC in 1961. She was an active member of the AIC Alumni Association. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. She loved making quilts for each of her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Rita will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Antonio (Tony) Shelton of Opelousas, LA; five children; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -