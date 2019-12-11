|
Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, for Rita Joyce Schwartzenburg Shelton in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of rosary at 12:30 PM. The Very Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will conduct the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Mrs. Shelton, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Rita attended and graduated from AIC in 1961. She was an active member of the AIC Alumni Association. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. She loved making quilts for each of her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Rita will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Antonio (Tony) Shelton of Opelousas, LA; five children; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019