Rita Leger MacKenzie
Lafayette - June 25, 1939 - July 31, 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Rita Leger MacKenzie, age 81, who peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Lafayette with her loved ones at her side.
Rita will be buried next to her son Grady Michael MacKenzie at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette, Louisiana.
Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.
Rita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alexander MacKenzie; two daughters, Michelle Allenday and husband Johnny, and Marie Bellard and husband Richard; five grandchildren: Lindsay Lopez, Kristen Rogers, Nicholas Bellard, Eric Bellard and Anne Marie Bellard; five great-grandchildren: Joscelyn, Leighton, Christian, Olivia, and Julia; and one sister, Venice (Dixie) Byler and husband Dickie.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Grady; her parents, Cornelius Leger and Marie Druilhet Leger; her twin sister, Mary Leger; sister, Anita Mouton (Mac); and two brothers, Henry Leger and Keith Leger.
For most of her life, Rita was a nurse and cared for many people, a quality lasting long after her retirement. She loved her family deeply. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of her life.
May God welcome Rita with open arms, for this is not the end of her story, but the beginning of a new one. She is finally reunited with her beloved son.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Bellard, Eric Bellard, Richard Bellard, Johnny Allenday, Mark Mouton, and Robert Leger.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 8:30 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the MacKenzie family to Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, Thierston Chretien and Carol Jackson.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811