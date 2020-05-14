|
Rita Mae Matte Primeaux
Opelousas - Due to the Covid 19 mandated gathering restrictions, private graveside services will be held for Rita Mae Matte Primeaux at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. The Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will conduct the Committal Service.
Rita Mae Matte Primeaux passed away at the age 82 on May 12, 2020, where she was greeted by the late Wilson Primeaux who escorted his lovely bride into Heaven after a long eight-year separation.
Rita was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, collecting vintage tea and coffee cups, and making porcelain dolls. Rita loved being with her family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic, an active member of the Bellevue Rosary Group, and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas where she resided for the last 33 years. Rita will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, James Primeaux of Opelousas; her daughters, Wanita Primeaux Buteau of Lafayette, Ralanea Primeaux and Deirdre Primeaux both of Opelousas. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Hailey Buteau and Dylan Buteau both of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by the love her life, husband, Wilson Isaac Primeaux; her parents, Olivier and Elena Comeaux Matte; her brothers, Leo and wife, Lauris Martinez Matte; Gervais and wife, Rosa Bell Lavergne Matte; and Evens "China" and wife, Eura Mae Richard Matte; her sister, Wilma and husband, L.V. Oaks; and her infant sister, Yvonne Matte.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the services and care provided by the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Evangeline Home Health, Opelousas General Health System, Ambulance Providers, and Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from May 14 to May 17, 2020