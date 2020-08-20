Robert "Bob" C. Dunbar, Jr
Carthage, NC - February 9, 1936 - August 16, 2020
Carthage, NC
Bob was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Imelda Anne Broussard Dunbar, his siblings John Dunbar (Sally), Gerald Dunbar (Helaine) and Mary (Robert Leon) Cole. Bob's living children are Marie Cummings (John) , Margaret Cutright (Wayne), NC, Ron Dunbar (Debbie), Swin Spivey (Aaron), and his daughter-in-law Lea Dunbar.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert C Dunbar Sr and Marjorie Geraldine Byars Dunbar, his eldest son, Robert "Robbie" C. Dunbar, III (1999), and great grandson Jacob John Dunbar (2007).
Memorials may be made to Mental Health Association www.nami.org
Condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com/obits/robert-bobby-clarence-dunbar/