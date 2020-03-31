Services
Robert Francis DeJean Jr.


1945 - 2020
Robert Francis DeJean Jr. Obituary
Robert Francis DeJean, Jr.

Opelousas - Robert Francis DeJean, Jr. (Bobby) was born September 18, 1945, in Opelousas, LA to Loretta Theresa Richard DeJean and Robert Francis DeJean, Sr. and passed away on March 28, 2020. Bobby was a loyal LSU fan, an avid duck hunter and greatly enjoyed the beauty of the gulf coast beaches. He never met a stranger and was always willing to tell a humorous story. He was preceded in death by his father, The Honorable Robert F. DeJean, Sr., mother, Loretta Richard DeJean, brother William Clay "Chip" DeJean, and sister Sherri Lynn DeJean Alario. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney DeJean Moore (Bret Moore); sons, Robert Francis DeJean III, and Tyler Christopher DeJean (Shana Laprairie); grandchildren, Whitley, Emelie, MaryEllen, Julia Danielle, Samantha Jade, Olivia Paige, Corbin Reece; brother Broderick C. "Rik" DeJean. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Senior Village Nursing Home, Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and all friends, family and clergy that comforted and prayed for Bobby during his time at Senior Village Nursing Home. A funeral mass will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. In leiu of flowers the DeJean family suggests memorials may be made in Bobby's name to by at the following link. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, (2845 S. Union St, Opelosuas, LA, 70570 (337)942-2638) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
