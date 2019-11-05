|
Robert McClelland
Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Sibille Funeral Home for, Robert McClelland, age 93, who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the service.
Robert's career was as a Merchant Seaman. This took him all over the globe. His greatest joy was bringing special gifts, from different countries, to his beloved wife, and children. During his time as a Seaman, he was on ships that transported supplies and equipment to the troops during World War II and the Vietnam War. His active service to his country was during the Korean War, where he served as a Machine Gunner, Mr. McClelland earned a Purple Heart for being wounded in action.
Mr. McClelland's passion was cooking BBQ, with his own special BBQ sauce, for his family on Sundays, working in his yard, and helping his children and grandchildren wherever he could.
Robert is survived by his children, Tommy McClelland and his wife, Susan of Port Barre, Mike Bacon of Port Barre, Greta Fontenot and her husband, Darrell of Opelousas, Nancy Jarnagin and her husband, Tom of Sunset, Cathy Callahan and her husband, Joe of Arnaudville; sister, Georgia "Kitty" Veillon of Opelousas; his nephew, Mark Ortego of Baton Rouge, who he thought of as his son; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Louise "Ticky" McClelland; his parents, Eugene and Evelyn McClelland; son, Fred Bacon; brothers, Roland and James McClelland; sister, Azelia McClelland.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Visitation will continue Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Special thanks to Karen Quebedeaux, his caregiver who was like a daughter to him, Heart of Hospice, Jessica, Lori, Gabby, and Cookie.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019