Robert Theriot
Port Barre - Robert Theriot passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Robert was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was his family. He was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas who through his social interactions never met a stranger. Robert will be extremely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Lavergne Theriot of Port Barre, brother, Hilman Theriot and wife, Peggy of Opelousas; and his children, Michael Vidrine and wife, Donna of Arnaudville; Cindy Reed and husband, Gordy of Krotz Springs; Robert "Steve" Theriot (SGM, retired) and wife, Nikki of Grand Prairie; and daughter-in-law, Agnes Theriot of Opelousas.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Theresa Theriot of Opelousas; brothers, Leo Theriot of Lewisburg; and Charles Theriot of Opelousas; daughter, Maxine; son, Paul J. Theriot "Tyo" of Opelousas; and grandson, Scotty Vidrine of Opelousas.
Robert's family meant everything to him. He continued to visit with and express his unconditional love to his children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. All brought him joy and comfort throughout the years.
Published in the Daily World from May 17 to May 20, 2020