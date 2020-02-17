|
|
Ronald Devillier
Port Barre - PORT BARRE- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ronald V. Devillier, Sr. at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Fr. Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Mr. Devillier, age 85, a resident of Port Barre, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System.
Mr. Devillier served his country proudly in the United States National Guard. He was a member of the Brushy Bayou hunting club and a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his sons, Gary James Devillier of Darrow, LA. and Cornelius David Devillier, of Port Barre; daughters, Debbie Gayle Devillier Golden of Denham Springs and Sharon Elizabeth Devillier of Port Barre; and 3 grandchildren, Chelsi Monique Ardoin-Gill, Darrell James "DJ" Ardoin, II, and Gabrielle Nicole Devillier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Maxine Ryder Devillier; son, Ronald Vincent "Ronnie" Devillier, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Marie Devillier; and parents, Vincent and Edna Devillier.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Port Barre. The rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Visitation will continue from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020