Ronald E. Speyrer
1948 - 2020
Ronald E. Speyrer

Opelousas - Opelousas-A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Ronald Speyrer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the St. Landry Catholic Church of Opelousas, LA. Msgr. Russsell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA.

Ronald Eli Speyrer, loving father, son and brother, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 72.

Ron was born in Washington, LA to Eli and Teresa Speyrer. He received is Pharmacy Degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 1971. While at University he was an active member of the professional fraternity Phi Delta Chi, and he practiced Pharmacy for forty-three years at several pharmacies across Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana. Ron excelled at model ship building, horticulture, fishing, and fine woodworking. His model ship is currently on display at the USS Kidd Museum in Baton Rouge, LA and was also featured in the major motion picture "Everyone's All American". Ron was an avid gardener who cultivated daylilies and bromeliads. His bromeliads won several awards each year and he was an active member of the Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society. In Ron's spare time he perfected woodworking as well as creating custom stains and shellacs.

Aside from his many hobbies, Ron was best known for his patience, service to others and unconditional love. He adored his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister Rebecca Reed, son Alan Speyrer and his wife Amy Speyrer, daughter Leah Spilling and her husband Clayton Spillling, his granddaughters Allie Speyrer, Abbie Speyrer, Gwendolyn Spilling and Beverly Spilling, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by his father Eli and mother Teresa.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. On Wednesday, visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




Published in Daily World from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
