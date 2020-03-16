|
Rosella Celestine
Washington - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at True Vine Baptist Church, 234 True Vine Rd., Washington, LA for Mrs. Rosella Celestine, 100, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pastor Allen Freeman, Jr., Pastor of True Vine Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Mrs. Celestine was a member of True Vine Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and Choir Member.
Mrs. Celestine leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Earlis Celestine of Antioch, CA, Joseph (Evelyn) Celestine and Lee Patrick Celestine, both of Houston, TX; six daughters, Della Butler, Patricia Enard (Clayton) and Beulah Riggs, all of Houston, TX, Jeanette Guidry of Fresno, TX, Sandra Celestine of Mesquite, TX and Rose Keys of Richmond, CA; 42 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joe Celestine; her parents, Jack and Camille Rose; two sons, Calvin and Alvin Celestine; three brothers; three sisters; two granddaughters; and one great great great granddaughter.
Visitation will be observed from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank DCI of Opelousas Staff and Dr. Schellack, Vascular Surgeon of Baton Rouge, LA.
