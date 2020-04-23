Services
Winnfield, La. - Winnfield
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
318-628-3561
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Solete Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Solete Daniels Obituary
Rosemary Solete Daniels

A memorial service will be held later for Mrs. Rosemary Solete Daniels, 92, who entered eternal rest Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Williamsburg Senior Living Community.

Mrs. Daniels was a retired schoolteacher in East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and served as an usher. She became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Southern University in 1948.

She is survived by her son, Michael J. Daniels (Alma) and granddaughter Nicole Daniels.

She was preceded in death by her son, Craig E. Daniels; parents, Louis Ortiz Sr. and Hazel Thierry Ortiz, adopted mother, Audrey Solete Boykin; grandparents, William W. Solete and Ida Frank Solete and her brother, Louis Ortiz Jr. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -