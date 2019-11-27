Services
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Rounie Beaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rounie Beaugh


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rounie Beaugh Obituary
Rounie Beaugh

Opelousas - Funeral services for Rounie Reed Beaugh will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until the time of the Rosary at 12:30 PM. Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Beaugh, age 93, a resident of Opelousas, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home.

Rounie was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She loved flowers and working in her yard. She enjoyed sewing and baking for her family and friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Rounie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Rickey Michael Beaugh and wife, Laura; her daughters, Jeanne Beaugh Lopinto and husband, Frank, Suzanne Beaugh Barry and her sisters, Abbie Reed Sebastien and Rayburn Reed Ledoux. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chad Beaugh, Beau Lopinto, Molly Lopinto, B.J. Williams, Johnathon Guidry, Jeremy Guidry and twelve great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklyn, Dylan, Taylor, Gabrielle, Alexys, Grady, Haley, Gavin, Jaden, Annabelle and Stephan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton George Beaugh; her parents, Joseph and Eve Dupre Reed and her sisters, Gerdie Sebastien, Doristine Sebastien and Eula May Lafleur.

Pallbearers will be B.J. Williams, Chad Beaugh, Beau Lopinto, Johnathon Guidry, Jeremy Guidry and Stephan Guidry.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.

LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rounie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -