Rounie Beaugh
Opelousas - Funeral services for Rounie Reed Beaugh will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM until the time of the Rosary at 12:30 PM. Deacon Sammy Diesi will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Beaugh, age 93, a resident of Opelousas, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home.
Rounie was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She loved flowers and working in her yard. She enjoyed sewing and baking for her family and friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Rounie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Michael Beaugh and wife, Laura; her daughters, Jeanne Beaugh Lopinto and husband, Frank, Suzanne Beaugh Barry and her sisters, Abbie Reed Sebastien and Rayburn Reed Ledoux. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chad Beaugh, Beau Lopinto, Molly Lopinto, B.J. Williams, Johnathon Guidry, Jeremy Guidry and twelve great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brooklyn, Dylan, Taylor, Gabrielle, Alexys, Grady, Haley, Gavin, Jaden, Annabelle and Stephan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton George Beaugh; her parents, Joseph and Eve Dupre Reed and her sisters, Gerdie Sebastien, Doristine Sebastien and Eula May Lafleur.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Williams, Chad Beaugh, Beau Lopinto, Johnathon Guidry, Jeremy Guidry and Stephan Guidry.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019