Ruby "Satterley" Chapman
Ruby 'Satterley' Chapman

Melville - Due to the current pandemic, a private family graveside ceremony was held for Ruby "Satterley" Chapman at the Methodist Cemetery in Melville, La. Ruby, age 99, passed away at her home on October 10, 2020. She was born in Port Barre, La., on Bayou Teche, but lived in Melville for most of her life. During the late 1950's, she was a beautician. Her shop was called "Ruby's Beauty Shop" and was located in Melville at her home. Her family still has the sign of her shop. She was also a member of the organization OES- Order of Eastern Star, since joining in 1949. Ruby was a member of the Melville Methodist Church since 1957. Whenever she could, she also like visiting the Baptist Church in Melville and the Pentecostal Church in Melville. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, working in her yard, and vacationing with family and friends. She loved dressing up and was still wearing her high heels up into her early 90's. Ruby is survived by her daughter Gayle Guidry and husband Bob; her sister Wilma Quin; grandchildren Stacey, Keith, Angie, Laurene, and Billie; great grandchildren Makenzie, Parker, Abigail, Hannah, Emily, Olivia, Ruby Gayle, JJ, Clint, and Matt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Rex Satterley and second husband, Bro. Ken Chapman; son Donald Ray Satterley; her parents James E. Lemoine and Ella Morris Lemoine; her brother Jimmy Lemoine; and sisters Ruth, Mable, and Wilda. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Melville, 607 1st Street, Melville, LA 71353, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby "Satterley" Chapman, please visit our floral store.






Published in Daily World from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
