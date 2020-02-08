Services
Russell Janet Cornett Womack


1928 - 2020
Russell Janet Cornett Womack Obituary
Russell Janet Cornett Womack

Opelousas - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 for Russell Janet Cornett Womack in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will officiate the services. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park. Russell Janet Cornett Womack, age 91 and resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Russell Womack loved spending time with her family and going to the casino. She also enjoyed reading books. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her grandchildren, John R. Womack, III and Nicole M. Womack; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Giroir, Austin Womack, Bryce Womack, Lindsey Womack, Brooklyn Womack; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Womack; son, John R. Womack, II; grandson, John Robert Womack; brothers, Edward Cornett, JA Cornett and Milleson Cornett; sisters, Lula Mae Cooper, Edna Lee Hollier and Odess Fontenot. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday Evening. The funeral home will reopen on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
