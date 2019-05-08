|
Mr. Samuel Thierry
PLAISANCE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Plaisance, LA for Mr. Samuel Thierry, 93, who passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence in Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Rev. Jason Rubin will be officiating the funeral services.
Mr. Thierry leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Martha Thierry-Robinson of Baton Rouge, LA and Cne' Orville of Natchitoches, LA; one sister, Hilda Hanchett of Plaisance, LA; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Thierry was preceded in death by: his wife, Tancanna Orville-Thierry; his parents, Vallery and Martha Levy Thierry; and his son, Darvin Thierry.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church.
Published in the Daily World on May 8, 2019