Scott William Rognlin



Harbor - Scott William Rognlin, a Harbor resident for nearly all his life died at Mason General Hospital, Shelton Wednesday September 9, 2020. He was 61, born September 22, 1958 in Aberdeen WA. The son of Wayne and Marlene Rognlin. Scott graduated from Aberdeen High School. He worked most of his life in the well-known family business Rognlins Construction and Northwest Rock. He married his wife Aissa in 1992 celebrating 28 years of marriage this year. He retired in 2013 and decided to live in La Quinta, California as his permanent residence and spending his summer at Lost Lake Shelton. He loved the outdoors fishing and hunting. He was loved for his adventurous, sense of humor and generosity. Scott is survived by his wife, Aissa, four sons, Tyler, Zackary, Jeffrey and Matthew, his father Wayne, brother Randy(Michele), sister Patty, nieces and nephews Anna, Nick, Katie, Connor. He was preceded in death by his mother Marlene and sister Terri. He will be truly missed and loved. There was a private service with only family members. Due to the pandemic, the family is holding off for a celebration of life so all his loved ones and friends can celebrate and remember all the happy memories of Scott. For those who would like to attend, please email aissa360@hotmail.com and the family will send you the date of the celebration.









