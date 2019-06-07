|
Shannon Angelle Stelly
Sunset - A Memorial Service will be held for Shannon Angelle Stelly at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Sibille Funeral Home in Grand Coteau. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Pastor David Hunter will conduct the service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Shannon, age 35, a resident of Sunset and 2001 graduate of the Academy of Sacred Heart, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans. She was an avid reader, animal lover and had a special love for horses. Shannon will be greatly missed by her beloved daughter, Raven, family and friends.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Grand Coteau.
Published in the Daily World on June 7, 2019