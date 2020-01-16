|
Sherman Newman
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA for Mr. Sherman Newman, 63, who passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Opelousas, LA.
Rev. Brian Keith Alfred will be officiating the funeral services.
Mr. Newman memories are being cherished by: his three brothers, Morris Edison (Maudra) and Leo Newman (Dorothy) both of Houston, TX and Leroy Newman, Jr. (Sharon) of Alexandria, LA; three sisters, Frances Remi and Billie Williams (Harold) both of Houston, TX and Roma Stewart (Marcelle) of Opelousas, LA; one aunt, Rosa Mae Francis of Washington, DC; three special cousins, Hattie Roy, Gregory Roy, and Tony Roy all of Palo Alto, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Loretta Edison Newman, Sr.; two sisters, Linda Remi and Vivian Daugherty; and a great nephew, Dedrick Davis Newman.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/qXE9Cv2xPoUW7M2zyCQRoFe?domain=fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020