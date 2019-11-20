|
Shirley Myers Kewley
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, for Shirley M. Kewley at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Landry Catholic Church Cemetery. Lectors will be Martha Hightower and Julie Ray. Mrs. Kewley, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence. Shirley was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church. She graduated from Opelousas High School in 1954 and then attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Port Arthur, Texas and received her nursing degree in 1957. In 1977 she attended Texas A & M and received her Teaching Certification and worked for several hospitals in Texas and Arkansas. During her career, Shirley worked in Hospital Nursing Administration, a Hospital Supervisor, Director / Instructor of the Vocational Nursing School at Vernon Regional Junior College in Vernon, Texas and then worked as a Public Health Nurse in Opelousas from 1980 until 2000. Shirley was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, A. Glen Kewley, V. Keith Kewley and Steven Kewley and wife, Julie; her sister, Bessie Myers Landry and her grandchildren, Zachary Kewley, Spencer Kewley, Valerie Kay Kewley and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John H. Kewley and her parents, Martha Mallet Myers and Valerie Myers. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Friday by Father Austin Leger. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019