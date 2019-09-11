|
Sophie Soileau Thibodeaux
Opelousas - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 for Sophie Soileau Thibodeaux at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Father Gregory Simien will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park. Sophie Soileau Thibodeaux, age 84 and a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence. Sophie was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. There, she was a member of the Bereavement Committee and the Ladies' Altar Society. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, sewing and traveling. Sophie was an amazing cook. She loved playing Pokeno and the slots. Sophie mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Sophie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Gary Thibodeaux and his wife, Mona; foster daughter, Stephanie Hebert and her husband, Lonnie; brothers, John Soileau and AJ Soileau; sister, Audrey Richard; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thibodeaux; parents, Alvin and Vivian Soileau; brother, Gerald Soileau; and sister, Shirley Stephenson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening by the Altar Society. Visitation will continue on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Pallbearers will be Gary Thibodeaux, Shay Delahoussaye, John Soileau, Billy Stephenson, Carson Stephenson and Lonnie Hebert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shay Jude Delahoussaye and Mark Stephenson. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 11, 2019