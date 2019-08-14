|
Sylvia Disotells
Summerville - Sylvia Disotells, 73, of Summerville, formerly of Arnaudville, LA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Sylvia was born August 3, 1946 in Arnaudville, LA, daughter of the late Sylvester Disotells and Evelyn Taylor. She was an excellent cook and was the most precious mother anyone could ever want. She was the "Cajun Queen" and all who knew and loved her; knew she loved back by saying
"I love you, love you, love you".
Survivors include: two sons and two daughters: Mark Latiolais (Brenda) of Taylorsville, GA, Sheena Vige' of Summerville, Crystal Tillman (Troy) of Summerville and James A. Vige', Jr. of Arnaudville, LA; six grandchildren: Sebastian, Denver, Shaana, TJ, Tristan and Trippe'; three brothers and one sister: Robert Paul Taylor, Leo Miller, Mavis Miller and Bradley Miller and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers: Nathan Taylor, Sylvester Taylor and Terry Richard.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 14, 2019