|
|
Sylvia T. Young
Mamou - October 29, 1923 - April 23, 2020
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 for Sylvia T. Young, 96, who passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Lafayette, LA. Father Billy Massie, pastor of St. Ann's Catholic Church, will conduct the graveside service and burial will take place in New St. Ann's Cemetery in Mamou, LA.
Sylvia Young grew up in Ville Platte graduating from Ville Platte High School and Soulé Business College in New Orleans. When she married Burnel Young, she moved to Mamou where they made their home and reared their four children. Because of their supermarket business, they knew most people in Mamou. Sylvia was active in Catholic Daughters of America and an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church until she moved to Lafayette.
With a real zest for life, Sylvia loved to read, dance, travel, cook and laugh. She had an entertaining sense of humor and was known for her smart one-liners. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children - daughter Deedy Young, daughter Barbara "Babs" Young Kearney and husband Tom of Covington, daughter Suzanne "Suzy" Young Rogers and husband Dave of Texas and son William "Bill" Young; six grandchildren - Beth Provosty, Kelsey Bryant, Courtney Kearney, Avery Young, Sydney Young, and Lily Hays; and four great-grandchildren - Ian Provosty, Gavin Bryant, Andrew Bryant and Reese Provosty.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband, H. Burnel Young; her parents, Arthur and Bertha Tubre; her sisters, Opal Hickman and Winnie Amy and her brothers, JA Tubre and Robert Tubre.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support in many heart-felt forms from so many people. A very special thank you to Virginia Levier, her caregiver of the last 10 years who cared for Sylvia as her own mother. Another special thank you to many employees of Cornerstone Nursing Home and especially to Marilyn Jolivette who genuinely loved and cared for Sylvia. A special thank you to Joan Granger who cared for Sylvia years ago before Sylvia moved to Lafayette. Finally, a special thanks to Jonathan Bourque and his team at Hospice of Acadiana and to Richard LeJeune and his team of Ardoin Funeral Home in Mamou for their kindness and caring during Sylvia's last few months and final resting place.
Details for Sylvia's services can be found on the Ardoin Funeral Home site at https://www.ardoinfuneralhomesmamou.com. Due to the coronavirus, the services will be for immediate family only with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial gifts can be made to Food Net through Catholic Charities of Acadiana or Hospice of Acadiana.
Family and friends can send condolences to the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020