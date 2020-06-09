Tammy Fontenot Daigle
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tammy Fontenot Daigle at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. Rev. Fr. Blake Dubroc and Rev. Fr. Austin Leger will con-celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Mallet, LA. Mrs. Daigle, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Tammy had a love for her community especially the Yambilee Association. She served on the board for many years. Tammy was a hairstylist and salon co-owner of Your Best Cut for 45 years. She was a dedicated stylist to her customers. She loved and treasured each and every one of them like family. Tammy loved being outdoors gardening, fishing and enjoyed sewing dresses and drapes for her girls. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She was a devout Catholic and had a strong faith in Jesus and Mary and surrounded her family in her faith daily. Tammy was happily married for 43 years to her loving husband, Ronald Daigle. Her family was her whole heart. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Daigle of Opelousas; her daughters, Dana Daigle Miller and husband, John of Lafayette and Lindsey Daigle Richard and husband, Benjamin of Church Point; her six grandchildren, William, Ella-Rose and John-Luke Miller and Julianne, Mary-Elizabeth and Elliott Richard; her brothers, Vincent "Jerry" Fontenot, Jr. and wife, Freddie Rae of Opelousas and Keith Fontenot and wife, Ginger of Swords. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Fontenot, Sr. and Helen Darbonne Fontenot; her father-in-law, Ewell Daigle and her grandson, Paul Vincent Miller. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Julius J. "Skip" Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Richard, John M. Miller, William Miller, Christopher Fontenot, Chad Fontenot and Bradley Daigle. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tammy Fontenot Daigle at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. Rev. Fr. Blake Dubroc and Rev. Fr. Austin Leger will con-celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Mallet, LA. Mrs. Daigle, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Tammy had a love for her community especially the Yambilee Association. She served on the board for many years. Tammy was a hairstylist and salon co-owner of Your Best Cut for 45 years. She was a dedicated stylist to her customers. She loved and treasured each and every one of them like family. Tammy loved being outdoors gardening, fishing and enjoyed sewing dresses and drapes for her girls. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She was a devout Catholic and had a strong faith in Jesus and Mary and surrounded her family in her faith daily. Tammy was happily married for 43 years to her loving husband, Ronald Daigle. Her family was her whole heart. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Daigle of Opelousas; her daughters, Dana Daigle Miller and husband, John of Lafayette and Lindsey Daigle Richard and husband, Benjamin of Church Point; her six grandchildren, William, Ella-Rose and John-Luke Miller and Julianne, Mary-Elizabeth and Elliott Richard; her brothers, Vincent "Jerry" Fontenot, Jr. and wife, Freddie Rae of Opelousas and Keith Fontenot and wife, Ginger of Swords. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Fontenot, Sr. and Helen Darbonne Fontenot; her father-in-law, Ewell Daigle and her grandson, Paul Vincent Miller. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Julius J. "Skip" Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Richard, John M. Miller, William Miller, Christopher Fontenot, Chad Fontenot and Bradley Daigle. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.