|
|
Mr. Terry J. Smith
WASHINGTON - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 419 Buhot Street, Washington, LA for Mr. Terry J. Smith, 54, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in California. The visitation will began at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Rose Garden Cemetery in Washington, LA.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019