|
|
Tex Rockie Brown Sr.
Beaumont, TX - Tex Rockie Brown Sr., age 65, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Tex was born February 9, 1954 in Opelousas, LA. He has resided in Port Arthur for over 40 years and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Beaumont. Tex retired from the Public Works Department with the City of Port Arthur.
Tex is preceded in death by his parents Mary Ellah and Carlton Roy Brown, Sr. and his brother Roy Brown, Jr. He is survived by his son Tex (Angela) Brown, Jr. of Beaumont; five daughters, Kimberly (Donal) Taylor of Memphis, LaSonya (Zack) Lute of Orange, Janet "Peaches" Brown of Washington D.C., Katrina Taylor (Casimir) Ozioko Houston, LaTanya " Bianca" (K.D.) Brown of Houston and a brother Daniel Brown of Opelousas. He also leaves behind twenty four grandchildren.
A Gathering of Friends to honor the Life Lived by Mr. Brown will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2010 at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home from 10:00AM - 2:00 PM in the chapel of Grammier Oberle with a service Celebrating his Life beginning at 2:00.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Brown family.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020