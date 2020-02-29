|
Theo Hart Littell Anderson Sr.
Carrollton, TX - Theo Hart Littell Anderson Sr., 79, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Baylor S&W in Carrollton, Texas, with his family by his side. He is the husband of Maria Vega Anderson and they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage together. Visitation will be Monday, March 2 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 3 at 11am at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Fr. James Luckenhoff will officiate.
Theo was born and raised in Opelousas, Louisiana to the parents of Benjamin Augustus "Gus" Anderson and Altha Ethel Littell Anderson. He graduated from Opelousas High School in 1957 and joined the United States Army. Theo served 22 years Active Duty, first with the Military Police and then with the Criminal Investigations Division. He retired from Active Duty and went back to spend another 20 years in Civil Service. Theo will be remembered for his love for his family. His favorite thing to do was to have them all together. His hobbies included fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Maria V. Anderson, and his 4 children. Theo Anderson, Jr. (son) spouse Dena Anderson, Altha Marie Oliver (daughter) spouse Denise Jorgenson, Julie Ann Anderson (daughter) spouse Sandy Magee and Marisa Anderson Hill (daughter) spouse Mitchell Hill. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Theo Anderson III, Julia Ann Anderson, Jeremy Edward Anderson, Benjamin Ryan Oliver, Brandon Dillon Oliver, Alexander Michael Hill, Joseph Thomas Hill, Ethan Augustus Hill, and great granddaughter, Briana Anderson. His brother, Earl W. Anderson and sister, Margaret "Sister" Daigle, and 30 nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother and siblings: Rita Joyce Young, Dorothy Louise Miller, Barbara Ann Jones, Benjamin Augustus Anderson, Jr., and Edward Eugene Anderson (KIA).
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020