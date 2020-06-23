Theodore Matherne Bourque
Opelousas - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Theodore Matherne Bourque, age 82, announces his passing at his residence in Grand Prairie surrounded by his loving family. The family requests visiting be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, from 2:00 p.m. until Rosary time at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m. The Very Reverend Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park cemetery. Mr. Bourque was born in Grand Prairie, LA on September 6, 1937. He served his country in the United States Navy. He retired as a bus driver for the St. Landry School system after over 30 years of service. Theodore was also recognized for his 17 years of service to the St. Landry Parish Assessors office. He also worked as a farmer all of his life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernadine "Deanie" Pitre Bourque; his daughters, Donna Brignac and husband Lyle, Mona Bourque, Liz Bourque, and Patty Guidroz and husband Frank; his sister, Carmen Bourque; grandchildren, Lacey Bourque Helmer and husband Steve, Ryan Brignac, Rachael Brignac, Luke Esquilin, Monique Bernasconi and husband Chris, Alyssa Esquilin, Samantha Fontenot and husband Chase and Cody Manuel; great grandchildren, Lanah Helmer, Everett Fontenot and Nora Kate Fontenot. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Verna Doucet Bourque. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
Published in Daily World from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.