IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED
Timothy James Richard
Who passed away November 13th 1976,
Forty-Three years ago.
We do not forget you baby. We love you too dearly for
your memory to fade from our lives like a dream. Our
lips need not speak when our hearts still mourn for
you, for grief often dwells where it is seldom seen.
We will always remember you, Timothy, as long as we live.
Sadly missed by,
Mom and Daddy
Gene and Barbara Richard
Sisters~ Debra and Jamie,
Brother~ Donald, Family and Friends
Published in the Daily World on Nov. 13, 2019