IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED

Timothy James Richard

Who passed away November 13th 1976,

Forty-Three years ago.



We do not forget you baby. We love you too dearly for

your memory to fade from our lives like a dream. Our

lips need not speak when our hearts still mourn for

you, for grief often dwells where it is seldom seen.

We will always remember you, Timothy, as long as we live.

Sadly missed by,

Mom and Daddy

Gene and Barbara Richard

Sisters~ Debra and Jamie,

Brother~ Donald, Family and Friends
Published in the Daily World on Nov. 13, 2019
