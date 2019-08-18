|
Troy James Young "Pop T"
Opelousas - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Troy James Young. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Rite of Committal will follow in the Church Cemetery. Troy Young, age 58, who was a native of Crowley and resident of Opelousas, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his residence. Troy's success in rodeo began in high school by winning National High School Champion in 1976 and 1977 in boys cutting horses, several Championships in calf roping, team roping and cutting, as well as several all-around cowboy titles. His rodeo career continued into college as he attended McNeese State University on a full rodeo scholarship. Troy's career as an accomplished Thoroughbred horse trainer was built on 5057 starts, 46% winning percentage in the money, with total earnings of $15,789,018.00. After a career as a traveling horseman, Troy returned home to manage the family business at Indian Hills Country Club, and spend time with his loving family. Troy also enjoyed family cookouts and gatherings, hunting, fishing, dancing and watching football with family and friends. He cherished the time spent with his 5 grandsons. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Troy is survived by his children, Tyler James Young of Lafayette, LA, Meghan Leigh Young Duplantis and husband Chase Henry Duplantis of Arnaudville, LA, Kaitlin Young LeBlanc and husband Oliver John LeBlanc, IV of Church Point, LA; mother, Shirley Leger Young of Grand Coteau; the mother of his children, Hester A. Young; his brother, Marty Young of Grand Coteau; sisters, Lea Ann Young Bullara and husband Dean of Opelousas, LA and his sister, Shirlene Young of Lafayette; his grandchildren, Reis Matthew LeBlanc, Asher Chase Duplantis, Everett Lee Duplantis, Greer Michael LeBlanc, and Porter Lee LeBlanc. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Leandrus J. Young; his paternal grandparents, Liverday Young and Mabel Daigle Young; maternal grandparents, William Claude Leger and Carmelite Lavergne Leger. Pallbearers will be Chase Duplantis, Oliver LeBlanc, Dean Bullara, Myles Baker, James Bullara, Tommy Leger, Ted Bellard, and Kerry Thibodeaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Reis LeBlanc, Tyler James Young, Bryan Savoy, and Joe Duhon. The family will receive guests for visitation at the LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas beginning August 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visiting will continue the next morning from 8:00 a.m. until service time. A Rosary will prayed at 7:00 p.m. by Darrell Burleigh. The family request donations be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital in Troy's name. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and view Troy's video at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 18, 2019