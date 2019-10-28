Services
Opelousas - Opelousas- Funeral Service for Verna Mae Roche Decou will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2019, at in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Arceneaux Cemetery in Mire, La.

Verna passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. Verna was an avid seamstress, she enjoyed making baby quilts and blankets, and made the best pralines.

She is survived by her children, Michael J. Decou, Sr. and wife, Lorenda of Opelousas; Rodney W. Decou and wife, Angelia of Iowa, Virginia "Jenny" D. Tate of Opelousas and Christine D. Broussard of Port Barre, 10 grandchildren, Marlana Bergeron of Moss Bluff; William Nicholas Decou of Westlake; Julia Trahan of Maurice; Michael Decou, Jr., of Opelousas; Marcus Decou of Opelousas; Adam Casey Tate of Port Barre; Amanda Lynn Tate of Lawtell; Keith John Daigle, Jr. of Port Barre; Ashley Daigle of Port Barre and Travis Daigle of Port Barre; and 10 great grandchildren, Baylee Bergeron, Haylee Bergeron, Kollin Decou, Isabella Decou, Cameron Beniot, Kade LaBove, Ezra Decou, Timberly Decou, Declan Decou, Bryce Vidrine, and Asher Daigle, and one on the way, brothers, Wilbert Prejean, Harry Prejean, and Edruss Lantia, one sister, Leverdie Breaux.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Paul Decou, her parents, Joseph Roche and Ella Seaux, grandson, Joel Decou.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
