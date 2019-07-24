Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Landry Catholic Church
Opelousas, LA
View Map
Vernita Ducharme Obituary
Vernita Ducharme

Opelousas - Opelousas- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Vernita "Nita" Ducharme at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. by Deacon Sammy Diesi. Monsignor Russell Harrington will celebrate the mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.

Mrs. Nita, age 78, a resident of Port Charlotte, FL and native of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte, FL.

Mrs. Nita specialized in surgery as a surgical nurse at Opelousas General Health System for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Mrs. Nita will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Michael Allen (Wendy), grandson Kaden Paul Allen of Firestone, CO; step-sons, Gerald "Bubba" Ducharme (Monette) of Opelousas, Chris Ducharme of Brookville, Kansas, and Quin Ducharme of Lafayette; step-daughters, Becky Gossett of Opelousas, Judy LeBlanc (Jerry) of Baton Rouge, Jeanne Ducharme of Grosse Tete and Bonnie Ducharme of Opelousas; and numerous step grand-children, sisters, Stella Lirette (Kirk) of Houma, Donna Dupre (Phil), and Lisa Whipp (Troy), brothers, Jimmy Bullara (Patsy) of Opelousas, Tommy Bullara (Anita) of Opelousas, Dean Bullara (Lea Ann) of Opelousas; several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Mary Beth Bullara of Opelousas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Verly Richard, her mother, Hazel Courville Bullara and step father, James Bullara, husband, Gerald "Jerry" Breaux Ducharme; infant brother, Michael Wayne Bullara, brother, Vincent Bullara; and sister, Rebecca Bullara.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from July 24 to July 25, 2019
