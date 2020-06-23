Victor Hillary Barousse, Jr.
Victor Hillary Barousse, Jr. passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 81.
Devoted husband of 61 years to Mona F. Barousse; father of Monique Barousse Cobb and Michael Jarret Barousse; Father-in-law of James A. Cobb III and Jill C. Barousse; Grandfather of James A. Cobb IV (Elizabeth), Brandon M. Cobb (Kelsey), Jennifer Barousse and Gracie Barousse; Great grandfather of Kendall M. Cobb, James A. Cobb V, Kylie A. Cobb and Cameron M. Cobb. Son of the late Victor H. Barousse, Sr. and Nita Perkins Barousse; Brother of the late James L. Barousse and Michael J. Barousse.
Victor was born and raised in Opelousas, LA and was a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA, where he resided at the time of his death. He was a 1959 graduate of Louisiana State University and an insurance professional for his entire career. Victor was a die-hard LSU Tiger fan and a football, baseball and golf enthusiast. His most precious past time was spending time with his family.
A private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family invites you to share your fond thoughts, memories and condolences online at lakelawnmetairie.com.
Victor Hillary Barousse, Jr. passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 81.
Devoted husband of 61 years to Mona F. Barousse; father of Monique Barousse Cobb and Michael Jarret Barousse; Father-in-law of James A. Cobb III and Jill C. Barousse; Grandfather of James A. Cobb IV (Elizabeth), Brandon M. Cobb (Kelsey), Jennifer Barousse and Gracie Barousse; Great grandfather of Kendall M. Cobb, James A. Cobb V, Kylie A. Cobb and Cameron M. Cobb. Son of the late Victor H. Barousse, Sr. and Nita Perkins Barousse; Brother of the late James L. Barousse and Michael J. Barousse.
Victor was born and raised in Opelousas, LA and was a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA, where he resided at the time of his death. He was a 1959 graduate of Louisiana State University and an insurance professional for his entire career. Victor was a die-hard LSU Tiger fan and a football, baseball and golf enthusiast. His most precious past time was spending time with his family.
A private service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family invites you to share your fond thoughts, memories and condolences online at lakelawnmetairie.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.